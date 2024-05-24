Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe have achieved the club’s highest EFL Family Excellence ranking after winning silver for their efforts during the 2023/24 season.

Having been ranked 72/72 in 2021, Morecambe are now placed 25th among the 72 EFL clubs and the fifth best in League Two.

Family assessors undertook 144 visits in total across EFL clubs this season, documenting their experiences across a range of categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record number of 68 clubs are set to achieve Family Excellence standard, with the Shrimps joining 54 others who have been awarded silver or bronze standard.

Morecambe CEO Ben Sadler Picture: Morecambe FC

It was noted this season’s assessments highlighted strong family engagement at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

In what was described as an ‘extremely positive season of family excellence’, the Shrimps’ strong community feeling was commended.

An aspect that was highlighted is the area outside the stadium, which hosts local entertainers and the Shrimpettes as well as offering photo opportunities with players and Christie the Cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrimps CEO Ben Sadler said: “We set out three years ago to vastly improve the experience for our supporters prior to, on, and following matchdays.

“The name ‘Family Excellence’ can be somewhat of a red herring, as the criteria in which clubs are judged on is so wide ranging and covers most things that would form a part of every supporter’s experience.

“So much hard work has gone in from staff right across the club, as well as our valued volunteer team and supporters who have all engaged proactively to better the place, and this record best result and achievement is a huge source of pride for us.

“Thank you to everyone involved and I have no doubt the platform is now there and will continue to improve over the coming years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe have also confirmed that The Terrace will become the club’s technical kit partner, starting next season.

A two-year deal has been agreed with the company, who had become the club’s retail operations partner in 2022.

They will now supply kits for the men’s, women’s and academy teams, as well as club staff.

Terrace director Carl Sewell said: “Our core focuses for the forthcoming season have been affordability and connection.