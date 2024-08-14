Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe have paid tribute to academy manager Stewart Drummond following his announcement that he will be departing the club.

The club’s former midfielder advertised his exit after a decade in the role with a post on job networking site Linkedin earlier this week.

Drummond, who made a club record 606 appearances and scored 81 goals in two spells with Morecambe, outlined his reasoning for leaving.

He posted: “After 25 years, 700+ appearances as a player, 12 years as Reserve Team Manager and 10 years as Academy Manager I have decided now is the right time to step aside from Morecambe FC.

Stewart Drummond has announced his departure from Morecambe Picture: Tony North

“Lots of great memories along the years to look back on and very proud of the place all the many Academy staff have taken the Academy to.

“I always said once I felt the glass ceiling closing in I would move on.

“There has been a massive rate of progression across all aspects of the Academy over the years in terms of player and staff progression and the place the Academy is right now.

“In order to continue that rate of progression lots of changes need to happen from club infrastructure, investment, ownership to a widening understanding of the relevance and importance an Academy could, and in my view should play in a Football Club’s vision and strategy, particularly at League 1 and 2 level.

“Lots of ups and downs, 1st Team Managers, Club Directors that I worked with over the years. Many thanks to all the players, parents and in particular Academy staff that have helped drive us forward over the years.

“I look forward to seeing what the future brings. Good luck and all my best wishes to the Academy staff that will continue to do a great job in delivering the programme.”

Drummond’s time overseeing the academy saw the emergence of players including Leif Davis, who is preparing for Ipswich Town’s Premier League return this weekend, and Adam Mayor, who joined Championship club Millwall in January.

Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “Drummy is a modern-era Shrimps legend with over 29 years of service across the past 33 years.

“He was an influential part of the Morecambe sides which cemented their place in the Football Conference and again played his part massively when he returned to us in the EFL.

“Stewart has decided to change career direction and we wish him all the very best for the future.

“He will always be welcome here at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.”

A club statement added: “We’d like to place on record our unwavering thanks to Stewart for his many years of fantastic service to Morecambe Football Club.”