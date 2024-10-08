Morecambe 4 Nottingham Forest U21s 2: Shrimps' second Trophy win

By Derek Quinn
Published 8th Oct 2024, 22:06 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 22:07 BST
Morecambe twice overturned a deficit to make it two wins from two in the group stages of this season’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Forest had led 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to Finley Back and Paul Lewis’ own goal, either side of a Ben Tollitt effort at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Tuesday.

However, the Shrimps hit back with goals from Charlie Brown, Hallam Hope and a second Tollitt strike earning the victory.

Boss Derek Adams made four changes to the side that lost at Accrington Stanley with Harry Burgoyne, Jordan Slew, Hope and Brown all starting.

Morecambe's Ben Tollitt celebrates scoring their first goal against Nottingham Forest's U21s with team-mate Luke Hendrie Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesMorecambe's Ben Tollitt celebrates scoring their first goal against Nottingham Forest's U21s with team-mate Luke Hendrie Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Morecambe's Ben Tollitt celebrates scoring their first goal against Nottingham Forest's U21s with team-mate Luke Hendrie Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Forest began the game much the stronger with James Sinclair played in on goal on 11 minutes, only to be denied by an excellent save from Burgoyne.

The Morecambe keeper had to be at his best again on 18 minutes as Forest threatened, seeing two shots blocked before Joshua Powell’s effort was tipped away.

Forest were rewarded with the game’s opening goal on 22 minutes, when a swift counter-attack ended with Back firing past a crowd of players from 12 yards out.

The goal finally fired Morecambe into life with Callum Jones curling an effort well over before they equalised three minutes from the break, Tollitt’s shot taking a deflection to beat Aaron Bott.

Forest moved ahead again six minutes after half-time when Burgoyne’s parry hit Paul Lewis and ended up in the back of the Morecambe net.

As the Forest youngsters tired, the Shrimps hit back as Brown opened his account for the season with a close-range finish from Adam Lewis’ cross on 68 minutes.

Hope then put the Shrimps ahead on 78 minutes with a superb strike after turning swiftly on the edge of the box.

Tollitt completed the scoring four minutes from time with a well-struck right-footed shot.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Stott, Williams (Songo’o 58), Tollitt, P Lewis, Jones, A Lewis, Slew (Tutonda 38), Charlie Brown (Mercer 86), Hope. Subs not used: Moore, Dobson, Fairclough.

Nottingham Forest: Bott, Back (Berry 83), McAdam, Hammond, Thompson, Gardner, Powell, Perkins (Whitehall 78), Nadin (Fletcher 63), Sinclair (Connor Brown 82), Perry. Subs not used: Cahill, Smith, Griffiths.

Referee: John Mulligan.

Attendance: 621.

