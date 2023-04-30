Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2: ​Shrimps fight back to keep hopes alive

After 49 minutes the Shrimps were trailing 2-0 and with MK Dons beating Barnsley, they were set for relegation to League Two.

But a superb fightback by the Shrimps saw them score three times to win the game while Barnsley also scored three more to deny the Dons victory and keep the survival race going for another week.

The first 30 minutes was a cagey affair with Morecambe producing the best early chance when Jensen Weir saw his shot saved by the legs of Carl Rushworth.

Morecambe v Lincoln City. Cole Stockton's winning goal flies beyond Lincoln keeper Carl Rushworth Picture: Michael Williamson

Within a minute, Lincoln were ahead when after a quick break the impressive Ethan Erhahon found Lasse Sorensen who produced a neat finish..

The Imps were denied a second by a world class Connor Ripley save from Daniel Mandroiu's volley but did double their lead on 49 minutes when Matty Virtue stroked home the ball from the edge of the box.

The game then took a dramatic turn as the revitalised Cole Stockton pulled one back a minute later with a brilliant volley from the edge of the box that dipped over Rushworth.

Dan Crowley hit the post for the home side after twisting and turning his way in the box and Dan Mandroiu hit the woodwork for the visitors.

The all-important next goal was claimed by the Shrimps on 66 minutes when substitute Oumar Niasse took advantage of Rushworth recklessly racing from his area by beating the keeper to a high ball and heading into the empty net.

The action then swung from end to end and Paudie O'Connor hit the crossbar with a close range header for Lincoln before Morecambe scored the winner four minutes from time.

Stockton was once again the hero with his fifth goal in three games to head Ash Hunter's perfect free kick into the top left hand corner of Rushworth's goal.