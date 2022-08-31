Morecambe 3 Everton U21 3 (Morecambe win 7-6 on penalties): Winning start in Papa John's Trophy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After six goals were shared in normal time, Anthony O’Connor was the hero as the Shrimps won 7-6 on penalties; having previously beaten Stoke City via the same method in the Carabao Cup.

Morecambe had taken a 17th minute lead when Everton tried one pass too many in playing out from the back.

Jensen Weir latched on to a loose ball and kept his cool to drill a low shot past Billy Crellin.

Caleb Watts heads in Morecambe's second goal against Everton's U21s Picture: Michael Williamson

They went close to a second when Kieran Phillips headed a cross onto the roof of the net before seeing a close-range effort well saved.

Everton always looked a threat when they got into the final third and they levelled on 32 minutes.

Tom Cannon’s shot from the left-hand side was going wide before Sean McAllister slid in at the far post and scored from two yards out.

The Shrimps regained the lead just 30 seconds later as Caleb Watts headed Jake Taylor’s corner past Crellin.

Half-time saw Morecambe replace Jacob Bedeau and Liam Gibson with Farrend Rawson and Donald Love – but the visitors levelled quickly.

After a move broke down, the Toffees countered and Isaac Price timed his run into the box perfectly to head home McAllister’s cross.

They went ahead in the 57th minute as Cannon gave Adam Smith no chance following a rare mistake from Rawson.

Morecambe came back strongly with young substitute Adam Mayor drawing a good save from Crellin before they levelled seven minutes from time.

Love crossed from the left and Rawson rose higher than Crellin to head the ball home.

Although Morecambe ended the game on the front foot, it ended 3-3 to force the penalties.

Though Dylan Connolly missed from the spot, Watts, Phillips, Ryan Cooney, Love, Mayor and Shane McLoughlin all netted before Elijah Campbell missed Everton’s eighth penalty and O’Connor scored the winner.

Morecambe: Smith, Cooney, Bedeau (Rawson 46), O’Connor, Gibson (Love 46), Connolly, McLoughlin, Weir (Fane 69), Taylor (Mayor 63), Watts, Phillips. Subs not used: Ripley, Rooney, Foden.

Everton U21s: Crellin, John, Quirk (Kouyate 70), Warrington, Anderson, Campbell, Whitaker, (Okoronkwo 70) Hunt, Price, McAllister (Djankpata 77), Cannon, Subs not used: Leban, Samuels-Smith, Mallon, Barker.

Referee: Rebecca Welch.