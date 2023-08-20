Michael Mellon was the star of the show with two goals, including the Shrimps’ first penalty in 66 games, and an assist for JJ McKiernan’s first of the season in the second half.

Boss Derek Adams, coming up against his former club for the first time since they sacked him in February 2022, stuck with the same side that picked up a battling point against Notts County in midweek.

The opening period was something of a sparring match before Mellon fired the Shrimps ahead in the 22nd minute with a superb free-kick.

JJ McKiernan scored his first goal of the season Picture: Jack Taylor

The young Burnley loanee took charge after Richie Smallwood had brought down Yann Songo’o 25 yards out, striking a fine effort past the wall and into Harry Lewis’ left-hand corner.

Bradford had a period of pressure but, with Morecambe defending solidly, only created one chance when Daniel Oyegoke was left in space in the box but produced a poor lay-off.

The closest either side came to scoring again in the first half came in injury time, when Mellon outmuscled Sam Stubbs but could only shoot wide at full stretch.

Bradford started the second period on the front foot with Jacob Bedeau forced into a fine block to deny Tyler Smith before Eli King headed a Smallwood corner inches wide of his own goal.

After surviving the pressure, the home side doubled their lead with a well-worked second.

Mellon turned provider to play in McKiernan, who drilled a low shot past Lewis from the edge of the area.

The Shrimps then completed the scoring with their first penalty since a Dylan Connolly effort at Wigan Athletic in March 2022.

Kevin McDonald brought down Jake Taylor and Mellon stepped up to send Lewis the wrong way from the spot and secure a fine win.

Morecambe: Moore, Love, Bedeau, Rawson, Songo’o (Stokes 89), Bloxham (Slew 82), King (Davenport 70), Mellon, McKiernan (Taylor 70), Mayor, Senior (Tutonda 82). Subs not used: A Smith, C Smith.

Bradford City: Lewis, Platt, Smallwood (Pointon 70), Cook, Pattison, Oduor, Smith (Derbyshire 83), Stubbs, Kelly (McDonald 46), Oyegoke (Halliday 69), Richards (Ridehalgh 69). Subs not used: Doyle, Osadebe.

Referee: Lewis Smith.