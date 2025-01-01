Morecambe 2, Tranmere Rovers 0: Shrimps bring in the New Year with a welcome victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe started the new year in the best possible fashion as they picked up their first home league win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers. (writes Derek Quinn)

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Yann Songo'o and Jamie Stott were enough to give the Shrimps the three points which lifted them off the foot of the League Two table with a second win in three games.

They moved above Carlisle United who slipped to the bottom after losing 3-2 to Crewe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrimps' skipper Songo'o put the Shrimps ahead in the 72nd minute when Marcus Dackers's shot flew across goal and the Morecambe skipper was perfectly placed to head past Luke McGee from six yards out.

Yann Songo'o was on target Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

Dackers thought he had doubled the advantage with a well worked goal on 81 minutes but saw his effort chalked off for offside.

The home side were not to be denied for long however as Stott made it 2-0 six minutes from time when he hammered home the loose ball in the box after Tranmere failed to clear a corner.

The game started with Tranmere forging a chance after just 25 seconds when Harvey Saunders was played in goal but saw his effort saved.by Burgoyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home keeper was soon in action again with another neat save at his near post as Kieron Morris found himself unmarked in the box.

a

The visitors were then wasted a golden chance to open the scoring on 20 minutes when Sol Solomon robbed Callum Jones of possession in the Morecambe box but chipped the ball over the bar from 12 yards.

After a slow start Morecambe came into the game strongly with Songo'o heading over a Gwion Edwards cross at the far post and Jones testing Luke McGee with an excellent effort after running into the box.

The Shrimps remained on the front foot after the break with Ben Tollitt forcing a smart save from McGee at his near post and then seeing a deflected cross cleared off the line by an excellent Tom Davies clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors struggled to break down a resolute Shrimps defence and the home team earned a very welcome three points.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, Tutonda, White, Songo'o, Tollitt (Slew 79), Jones, Edwards (A Lewis 79), Dackers (Hope 89). Subs not used: Scales, Dobson, Taylor, Millen.

Tranmere: McGee, Bradshaw (Walker 89), Davies (Dennis 89), Turnbull, O'Connor, (Norman 88) Morris, Finley, Saunders (Davison 73), Jennings, Patrick, Solomon (Khan 68). Subs not used: Egan, Drysdale.

Ref: J Mulligan,

Att: 3577