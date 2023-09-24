Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blackburn Rovers loanee netted 10 minutes from time to deny the Robins a fifth win of the campaign and maintain the Shrimps’ unbeaten start to the league season at home.

Swindon had started the game on the front foot and took the lead in the 12th minute when Jake Young’s cross found the unmarked Dan Kemp, who headed home from six yards.

The Shrimps should have levelled a minute later as Tom Bloxham’s shot was parried by Murphy Mahoney and Yann Songo’o put the rebound against the post.

Tom Bloxham created Morecambe's first goal for Jake Taylor Picture: Jack Taylor

Swindon then missed a great chance to double their advantage when Young directed a free header straight at Stuart Moore, who got down well to save with his feet.

Young was made to pay when Morecambe levelled seconds later, Bloxham crossing to the far post for Taylor – who had replaced the suspended Michael Mellon – to head past Mahoney at full stretch.

The game took a turn early in the second half when Songo’o was booked on 56 minutes for bringing down Frazer Blake-Tracy and, seconds later, hauled down Kemp as he ran on goal to earn a second yellow.

The challenge looked to be outside the box but a penalty was awarded and Charlie Austin made no mistake.

Swindon pressed for a third, Moore saving well at his near post from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Remeao Hutton dragging a shot wide, but it was Morecambe who looked the more dangerous in the final stages.

Boss Derek Adams brought on five substitutes on 77 minutes and it had an immediate effect with Cammy Smith forcing Mahoney into an excellent save.

They maintained the pressure and were rewarded on 80 minutes when Donald Love cut out a poor clearance from the Swindon keeper.

He threaded a ball through to Walker, who slid it under Mahoney to earn a thrilling point.

Morecambe: Moore, Love, Bedeau, Connolly (Rawson 77), Senior (Tutonda 77), Songo’o, King, McKiernan, Taylor (Davenport 77), Bloxham (C Smith 77), Slew (Walker 77). Subs not used: A Smith, Stokes

Swindon Town: Mahoney, Godwin-Malife, Brewitt, Blake-Tracy, Hutton, McEachran (Cain 90), Khan, Uwakwe (Shade 64), Kemp, Young (Hepburn-Murphy 65), Austin. Subs not used: Ward, Genesini, Kinsella, Minturn.

Referee: Scott Tallis.