Morecambe 2 Gateshead 5: Defensive deficiencies again cost the Shrimps

Gwion Edwards made his return for Morecambe on Tuesday evening Photo: Morecambe FC

Morecambe’s poor start to the season continued as they shipped five goals for the second game in succession on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shocking opening at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium saw the Shrimps trail 4-0 after just 12 minutes and, although things improved from there, it was a night to forget.

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal made three changes to the side that lost at Truro City with Maldini Kacurri suspended as well as injuries to Mo Sangare and Admiral Muskwe, meaning recalls for Raheem Conte, Alie Sesay and Harry Panayiotou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes did little to bolster the Shrimps, however, as they had a terrible start.

Harry Chapman fired the visitors into the lead after just two minutes, when he curled an effort past Archie Mair from the edge of the box.

That advantage was doubled two minutes later as Kain Adom ran straight through the centre of the Morecambe defence to slot the ball under the keeper.

There was worse to follow when Connor Pani slotted home Chapman’s cross from 12 yards out on 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later, the Heed added a fourth through another neat Chapman finish with the Shrimps’ defence nowhere to be seen.

A superb Mair save and last-gasp block from Lewis Payne prevented the visitors from adding a fifth before the Shrimps finally came into the game, George Thomas scoring his first for the club after a neat shot on the turn on 32 minutes.

Morecambe dominated the second half with Ben Tollitt, Thomas and Jack Nolan seeing shots blocked by some desperate Gateshead defenders.

Any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Pani scored his second with a superb 25-yard effort on 73 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payne did manage to score a consolation goal four minutes into added time after a neat move down the right-hand side.

Morecambe: Mair, Payne, Songo’o, Sesay (Francillette 69), Conte (Thomas 24), Azeez, Dixon-Bonner, Cain, Aarons (Edwards 82) Nolan, Panayiotou (Tollitt 45). Subs not used: Ascroft, Sutton, Raikhy.

Gateshead: Brooks, Pani, Richardson (Williams 55), Grayson (Flint 75), Ferguson, Adom (Lowery 75), John, Edwards, Chapman (Hurst 62), Butterfield (Home 45), Nouble. Subs not used: Leech, Bone.

Referee: Dale Baines.

Attendance: 2,396.