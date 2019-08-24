Morecambe 2 Exeter City 3: How the managers reacted

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley was annoyed after watching his side beaten 3-2 by Exeter City at the Globe Arena.

Having trailed 2-0 in the first half – and seen an offside flag wipe out a third goal for the visitors – the Shrimps got back on level terms thanks to Lewis Alessandra’s double.

However, an awful goal from a defensive point of view allowed Nicky Law to score an 85th winner and leave the Shrimps with one point from nine at home so far.

“Frustration more than anything,” Bentley said when asked for his thoughts.

“I think we started the game pretty well but then we just came off it a little bit; I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“The first one, it’s a good bit of play, a cut back and a good run into the box, but from my point of view, we haven’t really dealt with the clearance from the keeper, we haven’t picked up the second ball, we haven’t tracked the run into the box.

“The second one is criminal, Tutty (Andrew Tutte) knows that but if you’re in that box it’s got to be high alert.

“We’ve spoken about it; you’ve got to look after your team-mate, you should be giving him a shout, he should know, you should clear it for a corner.

“Momentum and confidence are massive in football; they got top, our passing was poor, we didn’t get going at all.

“We regrouped, we kept going and we started playing what I think we’re capable of.

“There was some good football; you can’t always go forward, sometimes you have to keep it, recycle it.

“We did that and Lewis Alessandra has hit a fantastic shot into the top corner which gives you a shot in the arm.

“We’ve come out second half, started brightly, got the second goal and it looks like there’s only us going to win it.

“The third goal, I’ll have to look at it again, but it looks scandalous.”

Bentley’s opposite number, Matt Taylor, was delighted at the way his side had gone in front during the opening 45 minutes.

However, he acknowledged that they were made to battle all the way for their victory.

“Three points is what we came here to do and that’s always a good starting point,” he said.

“I could sense a bit of danger, even at 2-0 up, and then the lad’s (Alessandra) smashed one in when we didn’t quote get pressure on the ball.

“Maybe the week started to take a little bit out of the players’ minds and Morecambe got up a head of steam and caused us some problems in that second half.

“Morecambe are a good, experienced League Two side with a good manager as well and they weren’t going to let us lie down and dictate the game.”