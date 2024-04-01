Morecambe 2, Barrow 1: Early strikes give the Shrimps an Easter double

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Early goals from David Tutonda and Gwion Edwards gave the Shrimps the three points before a last minute effort from Ben Whitfield set up an thrilling five minutes of injury time.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan made one change to the side that beat Accrington Stanley with Ged Garner not allowed to play against his parent cub Joe Adams returning and Charlie Brown moving into the striker's role.

And the Shrimps had the best possible start as they went ahead after only four minutes.

David Tutonda was on target for Morecambe

Brown swung in a right wing corner into the near post and David Tutonda was perfectly placed to bundle the loose ball home from close range.

The home side doubled their lead seven minutes later as they took advantage of a lapse in the Barrow defence. The visitors lost possession just outside their own area and Gwion Edwards was given a free run on goal which ended with a neat finish after rounding Pail Farman in the Barrow goal.

Barrow hit back with former Morecambe striker Cole Stockton seeing a snapshot well saved by the outstretched left foot of Archie Mair before the same player was denied by an excellent block from Morecambe midfielder Jake Taylor.

The visitors looked to hit back in the second half.

Emile Acquah saw a header well saved by Mair five minutes from time but it took until the 89th minute for a reply when Ben Whitfield scored from close range after Mair had saved Sam Foley's effort.

The visitors continued to press but the Shrimps defended bravely and held on for another vital three points to keep them just on the edge of the play-off zone.

Morecambe: Mair, Senior, Bedeau, Stokes, Tutonda, Khumbeni, Taylor, Edwards, Adams (Songo'o 82), Slew, Brown (Hiwula 85), Subs not used: A Smith, Larsson, C Smith, Threlkeld, McKiernan.

Booked: Stokes, Tutonda, Khumbeni.

Barrow: Farman, Ray, Chester (Acquah 73), Feely, Stephenson (Foley 60), Spence, Campbell, Gotts (Worrall 73), Whitfield, Telford (Newby 45), Stockton (Proctor 80). Sub not used: Lillis.

Booked: Campbell, Ray.

Ref: M Edwards.

Att: 4,878.