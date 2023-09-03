The young Shrimps shone in the September sun with an excellent display that saw a 25th-minute Michael Mellon goal earn them three points.

Boss Derek Adams was forced into one change from the side that started at Harrogate Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspended Farrend Rawson was replaced by new loan signing James Connolly, who was named man of the match as the Shrimps kept a third home clean sheet of the campaign.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Mayor created Morecambe's winning goal against Salford City Picture: Jack Taylor

Salford started the game brightly with Jacob Bedeau’s block thwarting Conor McAleny, who then forced Stuart Moore into the afternoon’s first save with a good shot from the left-hand side.

It was the Shrimps who scored the all-important first goal with a well-worked strike.

Adam Mayor was played in down the left and saw his cross neatly diverted past Alex Cairns by the outside of Mellon’s right foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps’ striker almost turned provider two minutes later with a lay-off for Tom Bloxham, only for the teenager to shoot well over the bar from the edge of the box.

From there, however, clear chances were at a premium.

Salford changed their shape in the second half and had much more possession but rarely threatened as the Shrimps defended superbly.

Their best effort was a Ryan Watson shot that took a wicked deflection but went wide of the right-hand post with Moore stranded.

Morecambe should have doubled their tally on 88 minutes as, once again, Mayor produced a perfect delivery – only for Jordan Slew to shoot straight at Cairns from six yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of Salford’s frustrations came to the fore in added time when Matthew Lund was shown a straight red card for a petulant kick on Jacob Davenport.

Morecambe: Moore, Love, Bedeau, Connolly, Senior, King (Davenport 77), Songo’o, McKiernan (Taylor 77), Bloxham (Slew 77), Mellon, Mayor. Subs not used: A Smith, C Smith, Tutonda, Stokes.

Salford City: Cairns, Bolton, Mariappa, Tilt, Berkoe, Watson, McLennan, (Vassell 59), Ashley (Lund 59), McAleny (Dackers 83), Hendry, M Smith. Subs not used: Wright, Humbles, Henderson, Olapade.

Referee: Will Finnie.