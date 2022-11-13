Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1: Wasteful Shrimps have to settle for point

Derek Adams's side were dominant for most of the game with another excellent home display but, not for the first time this season, failed to take advantage of the numerous chances created.

Morecambe started the game brightly and Donald Love himself had seen a shot blocked.

Pompey's first effort of note came on 24 minutes when Owen Dale's shot from the edge of the area was tipped over by Connor Ripley before the Shrimps took a deserved lead on 36 minutes.

Morecambe celebrate Liam Shaw's goal. (Photo: Ian Lyon)

Cooney played a neat ball to Adam Mayor down the right hand side and the youngster showed great composure as he held the ball up before pulling it back for Liam Shaw to score from 12 yards out.

Morecambe had a great chance to double their advantage in first half stoppage time when Mayor played in Jensen Weir through on goal only for the midfielder to see Pompey goalkeeper Josh Griffiths make a fine save.

The Shrimps maintained their pressure after the break with Caleb Watts headed a superb Cooney cross wide from close range. The Shrimps were made to pay for their wasted chances as Portsmouth equalised on 67 minutes with their only threatening moment of the game. Anthony O’Connor did well to clear a Marlon Pack header off the line before Colby Bishop tapped home from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

The chances kept coming with substitute Arthur Gnahoua fizzing a shot inches wide before the Shrimps missed their best chance at the death.

Stockton used his strength to brush off his marker to run free on goal but instead of shooting produced an over hit pass for Weir and the chance went begging.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love (Melbourne 88), Delaney, Weir, Bedeau, Watts (Connolly 74), Shaw, Cooney, O’Connor, Phillips (Stockton 74), Mayor (Gnahoua 74). Subs not used: Smith, Rawson, Fane.

Portsmouth: Griffiths, Swanson (Mingi 84), Robertson (Hume, 46’), Ogilvie, Pack (Morrison 90), Tunnicliffe, Bishop (Pigott 84), Dale (Hackett-Fairchild 68), Scarlett, Raggett, Koroma. Subs not used: Oluwayemi, Morrell.