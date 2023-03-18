News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe 1, Oxford 1: Ash Hunter rescues a point for Shrimps

​​A late goal from Ash Hunter earned Morecambe a vital point against fellow strugglers Oxford United at the Mazuma Stadium.

By Derek Quinn
Published 18th Mar 2023, 21:01 GMT- 2 min read

The Shrimps looked to be heading for a second successive home defeat after Marcus Browne had given the U's a 42nd minute lead until Morecambe substitute Hunter struck three minutes from time.

Both teams threatened in the opening minutes with Dan Crowley drawing a save from Simon Eastwood and Connor Ripley making a comfortable save from Yanic Wildschut's similar long range effort.

With chances at a premium it came as something of a shock when the visitors took the lead three minutes from the break.

​Morecambe boss Derek Adams(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Wildschut broke into the Morecambe box down the left hand side and produced a dangerous cross into the area which was met by Marcus Browne who slotted the ball home from close range.

The U's almost doubled the lead in injury time. Midfielder Cameron Brannagan curled in a free kick which was cleared off the line by Farrend Rawson.

Morecambe made a good start to the second half when Oumar Niasse fizzed a cross into the box that was just too heavy for debutant Pape Souaré to tap home.

Oxford rarely troubled the Shrimps after the break before Browne went close to adding a second with a long range shot that fizzed inches wide of Ripley's right hand post.

Boss Adams made a string of substitutions to give the Shrimps more power up front and it paid off in the dying moments of the game when Hunter cut in from the left and drilled a right foot shot into the bottom corner of Eastwood's goal.

The Shrimps pushed for a winner and when Caleb Watts was brought down in the box they had a good claim for a penalty but the decision went against them and the teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Morecambe: Ripley, Rawson, Bedeau (rep Watts 77), Simeu, Love, Weir (rep Stockton 52), Shaw (rep Austerfield 77), Gibson, Crowley, Mayor (rep Souare 52), Niasse (rep Hunter 77). Subs not used: Smith, Delaney.

Oxford: Eastwood, Long, Moore, Findlay, Brown, Brannagan, McGuane, Smyth (rep Bate 90), O'Donkor (rep Murphy 74), Browne, Wildschut (rep Joseph 63). Subs not used: McGinty, Fleming, Goodrham, Anderson.

Ref: S Barrott.

Att: 4,260.

