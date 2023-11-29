Ged Brannan suffered a disappointing first night as Morecambe boss after Newport County AFC claimed three points at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Tuesday.

Brannan, who was announced as Derek Adams’ replacement on Monday, saw his side produce some superb early football which led to them taking an early lead through Michael Mellon.

He then had to look on as goals in each half from Will Evans and Seb Palmer-Houlden saw the Shrimps suffer their first home league defeat of the season.

Brannan made two changes from the side that lost heavily at Wrexham with David Tutonda and Yann Songo’o returning in place of Jordan Slew and James Connolly.

Adam Mayor set up Morecambe's goal and created other chances for the Shrimps Picture: Jack Taylor

They started on the front foot as Mellon gave them the lead on 12 minutes.

Adam Mayor played the ball into the striker, who produced a fine turn and shot from the edge of the area that squeezed into the bottom corner of Nick Townsend’s goal.

After a sluggish start, the visitors hit back with Evans shooting wide on 24 minutes.

He was not to be denied five minutes later, scoring his 11th of the season in converting the rebound after Morecambe keeper Adam Smith kept out James Clarke’s header from a corner.

JJ McKiernan went close to putting the Shrimps ahead at the break but saw his close-range header from Mayor’s corner hit the crossbar.

Mayor himself then came within a whisker of sliding home a Tom Bloxham cross on 52 minutes as Morecambe started the second half sharply.

However, it was the Exiles who went ahead on 57 minutes when Smith and Eli King failed to deal with a bouncing ball inside the Shrimps’ penalty area.

The visitors saw Palmer-Houlden duly take advantage of the gift to score from close range.

The excellent Mayor produced a final chance for Mellon on 79 minutes but the young striker saw his right-footed effort well saved by Townsend.

Morecambe: Smith, Tutonda (Melbourne 78), Bedeau, Rawson, Songo’o (Taylor 78), Bloxham, King, Mellon, McKiernan, Mayor, Senior. Subs not used: Pedley, Slew, Stokes, Davenport, Walker.

Newport County AFC: Townsend, Payne, Delaney, Clarke, McLoughlin, Baker, Bennett, Morris, Palmer-Houlden (Rai 69), Bogle, Evans (Charsley 82). Subs not used: Maxted, Bondswell, Waite, Wood, Sanca.

Referee: Ross Joyce.