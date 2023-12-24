Morecambe suffered their second home league defeat of the season as they went down to bogey team MK Dons at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

Two goals from Max Dean and one from Joe Tomlinson gave the visitors their sixth successive win over the Shrimps, whose goal came from JJ McKiernan early in the second half.

Boss Ged Brannan was forced to make one change from the side that demolished Doncaster Rovers with Michael Mellon unwell, meaning a recall for Jordan Slew.

Morecambe started the game the better with McKiernan’s looping header from an Adam Mayor free-kick going inches wide and Slew’s shot diverted over by a superb covering block from Cameron Norman.

Morecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan Picture: Jack Taylor

Dean curled just wide from distance before opening the scoring on 31 minutes with a cool finish after being played in by Alex Gilbey’s defence-splitting ball.

The 19-year-old had another effort ruled out for offside before James Connolly should have scored but headed another Mayor free-kick straight at Craig MacGillivray.

The Shrimps were soon level, however, as they struck just five minutes into the second period.

Mayor again did well down the left to put in a dangerous cross and McKiernan got in front of his man to head home at the near post.

The goal boosted Morecambe, who went on the front foot but their final ball was all too often wasteful.

They were undone by a swift counter-attack on 69 minutes when Tomlinson played a one-two with Jack Payne before drilling a low shot past Adam Smith from the edge of the area.

Although the Shrimps produced a late flurry and won a string of corners, it was the visitors who scored the final goal in somewhat bizarre circumstances.

Confusion reigned all round with two balls on the pitch as an attempted Morecambe clearance rebounded into the path of Dean, who took his early Christmas present by scoring from close range.

Morecambe: A Smith, Tutonda (Melbourne 86), Bedeau, Songo’o (Taylor 77), Bloxham (Brown 77), King, McKiernan (C Smith 85), Mayor, Senior, Slew, Connolly. Subs not used: Pedley, Stokes, Davenport.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Norman, Lewington, O’Hora, Williams, Gilbey, Payne, Tomlinson, Grant (Leko 65), Robson, Dean. Subs not used: Kelly, Harrison, Eisa, T Smith, Devoy, Tripp.

Referee: Lewis Smith.