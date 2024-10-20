Morecambe 1 MK Dons 3: Horror start paved the way for crushing defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe returned to the bottom of the League Two table after the worst possible start in their defeat to MK Dons at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Derek Adams' side gave away a penalty after just 47 seconds to the league's big spenders and despite a battling performance, never really recovered.

Adams made two changes to the side that beat Barrow 1-0 a week earlier with Paul Lewis injured and Tom White dropped to the bench, as Hallam Hope and Kayden Harrack – back from international duty – returned.

But any hopes the Shrimps had of picking up a second successive league win were given a severe dent in the first minute when goalkeeper Stuart Moore raced from his goal and bundled over Alex Gilbey for a clear penalty which Joe Tomlinson converted.

Morecambe's Adam Lewis in action during their defeat against MK Dons (picture: Morecambe FC)

The Shrimps hit back quickly with Adam Lewis forcing Tom McGill into a good save and Callum Jones seeing a shot well blocked but it was the visitors who scored the game's second goal.

Former Premier League striker Scott Hogan, making his first start for the Dons, showed his quality with a run into the box that ended with a smartly taken goal after Moore had saved his first effort.

The visitors then dominated the game for a period with Moore keeping the Shrimps in the match with excellent saves from Hogan and Joe White before Aaron Neman curled an effort over.

After being on the back foot the Shrimps then had a good spell of pressure themselves and pulled a neat goal back on 44 minutes when Ben Tollitt crossed to the far post for Jamie Stott to head home from close range.

Seconds later Lewis was in a great position to level but saw his shot cleared off the line.

The goal gave the Shrimps a boost for the second half but any comeback hopes were soon dashed when MK Dons scored a fortunate third. Tollitt lost possession 25 yards out and Liam Kelly tried his luck with a shot that took a wicked deflection off Marcus Dackers before looping over the helpless Moore.

Morecambe looked to hit back with the sliding Jones inches away from converting a Lewis cross and Rhys Williams heading another dangerous ball just over.

Tollitt, looking to score for the fourth game running, fizzed a 20-yard effort inches wide but they could not find a way through.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, Tutonda, Harrack (White 84), Tollitt (Millen 84), A Lewis (Dobson 90), Jones, Hope (Brown 84), Dackers. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Taylor, Songo'o

MK Dons: McGill, Lawrence, Offord, Maguire (Lewington 85), Nemane (Williams 75), Lemonleigh-Evans, Kelly, Tomlinson, White (Carroll 66), Gilbey, Hogan (Harrison 66). Subs not used: McGillivray, Tucker, Ilunga

Referee: W Finnie

Attendance: 3,448 (250 MK Dons)