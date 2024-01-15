Morecambe 1, ​Mansfield 1: Shrimps stun Stags for a well-deserved point

​​Charlie Brown's first Football League goal for the Shrimps earned Ged Brannan's side a deserved point against promotion chasing Mansfield Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new look Shrimps' side that has seen five loan players leave the club in the past week more than matched Nigel Clough's high flyers and few could argue that they didn't deserve a share of the spoils on an entertaining afternoon.

Brannan made four changes from the side that lost at Swansea last weekend, handing debuts to Archie Mair, Gwion Edwards and Joe Adams and recalling the fit again Adam Mayor and all played a part in an excellent display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe started the better with Edwards, who made an impressive first start, drilling an effort just wide from the right hand side of the box and Jordan Slew failing to find the target from 12 yards out.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Slew did find the net in the 34th minute but saw his goal disallowed for offside and was frustrated moments later when his long range effort was parried away by visiting keeper Christy Pym.

The Stags looked at their strongest on the break and George Maris was denied the opener when his goalbound shot was superbly blocked by Jacob Bedeau.

Davis Keillor-Dunn then produced a stinging shot from distance that was superbly tipped onto the crossbar by Mair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cargill's goal came on the hour after a swift counter following a Slew pass which hit Mayor's heel and left the Shrimps on the back foot. Mansfield clinically made the most of the opportunity as Ollie Clarke found the unmarked Cargill in the box and the defender fired home his third goal of the season.

The Shrimps showed great spirit and stunned the Stags with a spirited comeback.

Visiting defender Jordan Bowery was caught hopelessly out of position by Adam Mayor's superb ball for Yann Songo'o down the left and his low cross was met by the sliding substitute Brown for a well worked goal.

Morecambe: Mair, Bedeau, Rawson, Songo’o, Adams (Davenport 82), Mayor, Senior, Slew, Stokes, Taylor, Edwards (Brown 62). Subs not used: A Smith, Tutonda, C Smith, Melbourne, Threlkeld.

Booked: Senior, Mayor, Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Town: Pym, Cargill, Akins, Clarke (Quinn 87), Bowery, Maris (Lewis 88), Macdonald (McLaughlin 45), Flint, Brunt, Reed, Keillor-Dunn. Subs not used: Flinders, Williams, Swan, Boateng.