​Morecambe 1 Halifax Town 2: Shrimps’ hard work in opening half is undone by Shaymen

The Shrimps shipped two second-half goals as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Halifax Town at the Mazuma Stadium.

The hosts produced a dominant first half with a superb Jack Nolan strike giving them a 1-0 lead at the break but goals from Josh Hmami and Owen Bray gave the visitors the three points.

Boss Ashvir Singh Johal named the same team that beat Wealdstone on Saturday and they enjoyed the better start to the game.

Jake Cain and Admiral Muskwe both saw early shots blocked, before Ben Tollitt tested Sam Johnson with a shot from the left-hand side of the box.

Morecambe keeper Archie Mair (photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Mo Sangare went close from distance before the Shrimps took the lead with another superb strike from Nolan. The recent signing made it three goals from three games as he cut inside on the right of the box and drilled a fierce left-footed shot into the top right-hand corner of the Halifax goal.

The Shaymen hit back and threatened on the counter with Jay Turner-Cooke firing over from the edge of the area and Angelo Capello forcing Archie Mair into a save at full stretch in first-half injury time.

The visitors came out with a different focus after the break and pressed Morecambe from the start.

It was a move that restricted the Shrimps' flowing football and proved vital as Halifax substitute Owen Bray made an immediate impact with a cross from the right that was met by Hmami for a 54th-minute leveller.

The goal lifted Adam Lakeland's side and they had a spell on top with Mair saving well from Turner-Cooke and Jevon Mills missing the target from a good position.

The Shaymen's pressure paid off with a second on 79 minutes when danger man Bray tried his luck from the edge of the box with a shot that took a wicked deflection to beat the helpless Mair.

Morecambe looked to hit back with a Sangare shot fizzing past the left-hand post and Nolan denied a second by a smart Johnson save as the visitors held on for the win.

Morecambe: Mair, Payne, Songo'o, Kacurri, Sangare (Conte 80), Azeez (Raikhy 85), Cain, Nolan, Dixon-Bonner (Thomas 80), Tollitt (Panayiotou 85), Muskwe (Sutton 85). Subs (not used): Asford, Sesay.

Halifax Town: S Johnson, Crowe, Hobson, Mills, Capello, Tarima, Turner-Cooke, Hugill, Hmami (Alimi-Adetoro 84), Kawa (Bray 46), Devonport (Harris 67). Subs (not used): Ford, Jenkins, Griffin, Latty-Fairweather.

Referee: G Thomas.

Attendance: 2,736