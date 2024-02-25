Morecambe 1, Grimsby Town 1: Shrimps battle back to earn a point after Grim start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Slew's 53rd minute goal gave the Shrimps the point after a shocking start to the game which saw Danny Rose give the visitors the lead after just 80 seconds.

Both sides missed glorious late chances to earn the three points in a frustrating game for the Shrimps' faithful.

Boss Ged Brannan, who was forced to watch the game from the stands after picking up three yellow cards, made three changes from the team that lost at Walsall in midweek with David Tutonda suspended, Jake Taylor injured and Charlie Brown relegated to the bench leading to a first start for Gwion Edwards and recalls for Farrend Rawson and Yann Songo'o.

Jordan Slew grabbed the equaliser for Morecambe (photo: Morecambe FC)

The new look defensive line up was all at sea in the opening stages as Grimsby went ahead in the second minute. Harry Clifton took the ball down the right and put in a low cross which was met by the criminally unmarked Rose.

The Mariners continued to press with Gavan Holohan seeing a shot well blocked by Farrend Rawson and Rose drilling an effort over from outside the box before the Shrimps began to settle into the game

Slew had a great chance when played in down the middle but saw his effort from 12 yards deflected inches wide for a corner and with the half drawing to a close the excellent Edwards produced the home side's first shot on target with a right foot effort that was well parried away by Harvey Cartwright.

The Shrimps introduced Charlie Brown for Julian Larsson at the break and they immediately looked more of a threat and levelled on 53 minutes when Edwards's cross was only parried by Cartwright into Slew's body and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Morecambe then dominated for a large spell with Edwards seeing a goalbound shot unfortunately blocked by Slew. The latter then saw a curling cross hit the crossbar with new signing Jordy Hiwula firing the rebound wide when he looked certain to score.

He was almost made to pay as Grimsby hit Morecambe on the counter attack in the final moments of the game. Abo Eisa struck a free kick just wide before Holohan somehow managed to scoop the ball over the bar from just two yards out in the fourth minute of added time when he looked certain to score.

Morecambe: Mair, Bedeau, Rawson, Songo’o (Hiwula 73), Adams, Larsson (Brown 45) , Senior, Slew, Stokes, Edwards, Khumbeni

Subs not used: A Smith, C Smith, Harrack, Melbourne, Threlkeld.

Bookings: Khumbeni

Grimsby Town: Cartwright, Green, Rodgers (Pyke 78), Holohan, Clifton, Andrews (Wood 78), Obikwu (Eisa 78), Tharme, Mullarkey, Rose, Hume.

Subs not used: Eastwood, Braithwaite, Bramwell, Wilson.