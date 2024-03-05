Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​In-form substitute Jordan Slew was the Shrimps’ hero with his third in as many games leaving Ged Brannan’s side out of the top seven on goal difference.

Brannan made two changes for the game with Julian Larsson and Charlie Brown returning in place of Chris Stokes and Gwion Edwards, who dropped to the bench.

Morecambe started brightly with Larsson forcing a good defensive block and Ged Garner going close with a header.

Crawley’s Ronan Darcy went near to an opener on 35 minutes with an effort on the break that struck the post before the Shrimps scrambled the ball to safety.

Morecambe hit back with Garner and Larsson both seeing efforts parried away by Corey Addai before the visitors went close again.

Klaidi Lolos saw his header from Will Wright’s corner superbly saved by Archie Mair in first-half added time.

Crawley started the second half on the front foot, Lolos forcing a last-ditch block from Farrend Rawson as he weaved his way through the Morecambe defence.

The unmarked Danilo Orsi then missed a glorious chance to break the deadlock, volleying over Kellan Gordon’s cross from six yards.

After soaking up the pressure, the Shrimps took the lead after a swift break in the 69th minute.

Joel Senior was played in down the right-hand side by Joe Adams and produced a fine cross for Slew to convert at the far post.

The visitors continued to enjoy the greater share of possession but the Shrimps defended superbly.

Rawson and Jacob Bedeau gave their all with a string of fine blocks to keep Crawley out and secure a very welcome clean sheet.

Morecambe: Mair, Bedeau, Rawson, Songo’o (Stokes 90), Adams, Garner (Edwards 79), Larsson (Slew 55), Senior, Brown (Hiwula 55), Melbourne, Khumbeni (Davenport 79). Subs not used: Smith, Tutonda, Davenport.

Crawley Town: Addai, Gordon (Tsaroulla 79), Conroy, Ransom, Lolos, Orsi, Darcy (Roles 78), Forster (Adeyemo 87), Kelly (Campbell 67), Williams, Wright. Subs not used: Sandford, Mukena, Khaleel.

Referee: Matt Corlett.