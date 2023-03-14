News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe 1 Charlton Athletic 4: Visitors claim a convincing victory

Morecambe suffered a heavy home defeat as a shocking first-half performance proved costly against Charlton Athletic.

By Derek Quinn
Published 14th Mar 2023, 22:37 GMT- 2 min read

A first-half brace from Corey Blackett-Taylor, as well as goals from Miles Leaburn and Scott Fraser, gave the Addicks a convincing three points on Tuesday evening.

Donald Love scored a second-half consolation for the Shrimps, who had started the game brightly.

Derek Adams’ players were denied a good penalty claim on 15 minutes when Farrend Rawson was bundled over in the box by a clumsy Sean Clare challenge.

Donald Love scored Morecambe's goal against Charlton Athletic Picture: Michael Williamson
Morecambe boss hopes experience pays off

To make matters worse, the Shrimps found themselves a goal down one minute later.

Once again, they failed to deal with a corner and the ball found its way to Leaburn who volleyed neatly past Connor Ripley from eight yards.

Four minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead from another corner.

This time, the ball was floated to the far post for Ryan Inniss to head back across goal where Blackett-Taylor volleyed home from close range.

Morecambe keeper Ripley made a fine save at his near post to deny Clare, who had been allowed to run from deep inside his own half to create an opening.

Ripley also saved neatly from an Inniss header before Charlton made it 3-0 with half-time approaching.

Tyreece Campbell took advantage of being given time to cross from the right and Blackett-Taylor got the wrong side of Dynel Simeu to score his second of the game.

Morecambe hit back on 61 minutes with a sweet strike from Love but any hopes of a comeback were dashed eight minutes later.

Scott Fraser played a neat one-two on the edge of the area and slotted coolly past Ripley.

Oumar Niasse dragged a late effort inches wide at the death but the Shrimps were well beaten on a bad night at the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Rawson, Simeu, Gibson, Weir, Shaw, Crowley, Hunter, Mayor, Niasse. Subs not used: Smith, Stockton, Delaney, Gnahoua, Watts, Cooney, Austerfield.

Charlton Athletic: Maynard-Brewer, Clare, Inniss, Hector, Thomas (Egbo 82), Dobson (Kanu 76), Blackett-Taylor (Rak-Sakyi 56), Fraser (Henry 76), Morgan, Leaburn (Bonne 76), Campbell. Subs not used: Wollacott, Payne.

Referee: Andy Haines.

MorecambeCharlton AthleticDonald Love