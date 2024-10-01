Morecambe 1 Bradford City 1: Late goal sees the Shrimps have to settle for a point

By Derek Quinn
Published 1st Oct 2024, 22:44 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 22:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Morecambe were denied their first league win of the season as a late header from Jack Shepherd saw Bradford City take a share of the spoils on Tuesday.

It meant a fourth successive draw for the Shrimps who, after leading through Cheick Diabate’s fifth-minute own goal, wasted a host of chances and were denied by some superb saves from Bradford keeper Sam Walker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made three changes to the side that drew with Notts County at the weekend.

There were recalls for Yann Songo’o, Rhys Williams and Paul Lewis, in place of the suspended Kayden Harrack as well as the injured Lee Angol and Ross Millen.

Morecambe's Callum Jones in possession during Tuesday's draw with Bradford City Picture: Morecambe FCMorecambe's Callum Jones in possession during Tuesday's draw with Bradford City Picture: Morecambe FC
Morecambe's Callum Jones in possession during Tuesday's draw with Bradford City Picture: Morecambe FC
Read More
Morecambe's kit supplier is doing things differently

The Shrimps started the game on the front foot and took an early lead at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Lewis found himself in space down the right and saw a cross diverted into his own goal at close range by Diabate.

Morecambe went close to scoring a second two minutes later when Ben Tollitt’s cross from the right was headed inches wide by Paul Lewis.

Diabate almost managed a second own goal, forcing his keeper into a smart save from Adam Lewis’ cross, while Tollitt should have done better than fire wide from the rebound.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bradford began to force their way back into the game after a slow start.

Jay Benn clipped an effort wide after running in behind the Morecambe defence, while Andy Cook headed against the outside of the right-hand post on the stroke of half-time.

They also had the first chance of note after the break, when Calum Kavanagh forced Stuart Moore into a save from a close-range header.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the other end, Morecambe went close again as Walker saved superbly, low to his left, from Callum Jones’ volley.

Bradford maintained their pressure and were rewarded two minutes from time.

Shepherd headed a cross from the left past Moore from six yards out, adding to Morecambe’s frustrating season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, Tutonda, P Lewis, Songo’o, Tollitt (Slew 83), A Lewis (Macadam 87), Jones, Dackers (Hope 83). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Brown, Dobson, Fairclough.

Bradford City: S Walker, Benn, Richards, Smallwood, Shepherd, Diabate, J Walker (Smith 83), Kavanagh (Oliver 65), Oduor, Wright, Cook. Subs not used: Doyle, Halliday, Huntington, Sanderson, Pointon.

Referee: Elliot Bell.

Attendance: 3,606.

Related topics:MorecambeBradford CityShrimpsPaul LewisDerek Adams