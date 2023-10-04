News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe 1, Accrington Stanley 1: Soft penalty denies Shrimps victory over rivals Accrington

Morecambe maintained their unbeaten home league record but had to be content with a point against old rivals Accrington Stanley.
By Derek Quinn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
Morecambe took the lead on 64 minutes with James Connolly scoring his first goal for the club but Stanley hit back with a spot-kick five minutes later through Tommy Leigh to earn a share of the spoils.

And it was the Shrimps who started the game on the front foot with Jordan Slew having an early chance only to see his effort from close range saved by Jon McCracken.

Accrington hit back and Jack Nolan curled a right wing corner onto the crossbar on 24 minutes.

From there the Shrimps moved up a gear again with Michael Mellon drilling an effort weakly wide before seeing a sharp shot on the turn tipped away by the Stanley stopper.

The closest the Shrimps came to a goal came when Jake Taylor was played in by Mellon but saw his goalbound chip cleared off the line superbly by former Shrimps' defender Kelvin Mellor.

Morecambe's pressure finally paid off just after the hour when Connolly diverted Jordan Slew's shot past Jon McCracken from six yards out.

The lead lasted just five minutes however as the home side gave away a soft penalty.

As Stanley pushed forward Morecambe winger Tom Bloxham brought down Shaun Whalley with a crude challenge and Tommy Leigh stepped up to send Stuart Moore the wrong way from the spot.

