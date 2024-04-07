Morecambe 0, Doncaster Rovers 3 - Shrimps’ play-off hopes hit by Donny defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The visitors made it six wins from six on a day where Morecambe failed to find the type of form that had seen them win their previous two games over the Easter period.

Amd with Crawley earning a shock, heavy win at Mansfield the Shrimps ended the game five points off a top seven spot with just four games of the season to go.

Boss Ged Brannan made just one change to the side that beat Barrow on Easter Monday with Ged Garner recalled up front and Joe Adams relegated to the bench.

SALFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Jordy Hiwula of Morecambe during the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford City and Morecambe FC at Peninsula Stadium on March 17, 2024 in Salford, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Despite going into the game full of confidence it was Rovers who took the lead with a superb counter attack in the 12th minute.

Goalkeeper Timothee Lo-Tutala claimed a Morecambe corner and found Hakeeb Adelakun with a quick long throw and the winger's superb deep post cross was met by Lee Molyneux who slid the ball under Archie Mair.

Doncaster doubled their advantage 11 minutes later from a free kick.

Molyneux was again the scorer as he took advantage of a slack Morecambe wall to fire the ball into the bottom right hand corner of Mair's goal from 25 yards.

Morecambe looked to hit back towards the end of the half with Garner inches away from sliding home a Jordan Slew cross.

The home side enjoyed more possession in the second-half but struggled to break down a Rovers defence that had kept three successive clean sheets and always looked dangerous on the break.

Joel Senior almost caught out Lo-Tutala with a mishit shot on 71 minutes but the Shrimps' only forced the keeper into one save of note as he blocked a shot from Joe Adams who was well found by the returning JJ McKiernan on 89 minutes.

With the Shrimps pushing bodies forward Doncaster added a third when Rowe scored from close range unmarked after Max Biamou's lay off.

Jordy Hiwula should have reduced the arrears deep into injury-time but shot horribly wide with only Lo-Tutala to beat.