​Morecambe 0 Bromley 2: Miserable home run continues

By Derek Quinn
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 10:19 GMT
Morecambe’s miserable home form continued as they went down to EFL newcomers Bromley with another poor display.

The Shrimps failed to score for the fourth game in succession and dropped to the bottom of League Two, five points off safety ahead of this week's crucial Christmas fixtures and still searching for their first home league win of the season.

Boss Derek Adams made three changes from the side that lost at Cheltenham last week with Marcus Dackers, Yann Songo'o and David Tutonda returning but it was a game where the Shrimps failed to produce a single shot of note.

Bromley always looked the more threatening and created the first chance of the game when Idris Odutayo forged an opening down the left but shot straight at Harry Burgoyne. The Shrimps had a sighter on goal when Songo’o clipped an effort just wide before the visitors were handed the lead on 19 minutes.

Rhys Williams was close to getting on the end of a chance for Morecambe (photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Rhys Williams was close to getting on the end of a chance for Morecambe (photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Rhys Williams was close to getting on the end of a chance for Morecambe (photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Corey Whitley drifted the ball to the far post which Burgoyne failed to claim, giving Odutayo the chance to put the ball back across to Omar Sowunmi, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

From there Bromley threatened with Corey Whitely firing over from the edge of the box and Cameron Congreve drilling a free-kick wide.

Morecambe looked to get back into the game after the break with a Dackers cross superbly cleared by the visitors' defence and Rhys Williams almost getting onto the end of a Ben Tollitt corner.

As the Shrimps pushed forward Bromley threatened on the counter and Burgoyne did well to parry away a Callum Reynolds header when he looked certain to score.

The Ravens' pressure paid off seven minutes from time when they doubled their lead from the penalty spot. Danny Imray was brought down on the edge of the area and the league's top scorer Michael Cheek produced a perfect penalty to beat Burgoyne low to his right.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie (Millen 84), Stott, Williams, Tutonda, Songo'o, A Lewis (Hope 45), White, Macadam, Tollitt, Dackers.

Subs not used: Scales, Taylor, Slew, Harrack, Jones.

Bromley: Smith, Grant, Reynolds, Sowunmi, Odutayo, Whitely, Arthurs, Congreve (Olomola 67), Imray (Passley 87), Thompson, Cheek (Amantchi 88).

Subs not used: Long, Leigh, Dennis, Webster.

Referee: S Copeland.

Attendance: 3,515.

