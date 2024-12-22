​Morecambe 0 Bromley 2: Miserable home run continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe’s miserable home form continued as they went down to EFL newcomers Bromley with another poor display.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps failed to score for the fourth game in succession and dropped to the bottom of League Two, five points off safety ahead of this week's crucial Christmas fixtures and still searching for their first home league win of the season.

Boss Derek Adams made three changes from the side that lost at Cheltenham last week with Marcus Dackers, Yann Songo'o and David Tutonda returning but it was a game where the Shrimps failed to produce a single shot of note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bromley always looked the more threatening and created the first chance of the game when Idris Odutayo forged an opening down the left but shot straight at Harry Burgoyne. The Shrimps had a sighter on goal when Songo’o clipped an effort just wide before the visitors were handed the lead on 19 minutes.

Rhys Williams was close to getting on the end of a chance for Morecambe (photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Corey Whitley drifted the ball to the far post which Burgoyne failed to claim, giving Odutayo the chance to put the ball back across to Omar Sowunmi, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

From there Bromley threatened with Corey Whitely firing over from the edge of the box and Cameron Congreve drilling a free-kick wide.

Morecambe looked to get back into the game after the break with a Dackers cross superbly cleared by the visitors' defence and Rhys Williams almost getting onto the end of a Ben Tollitt corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Shrimps pushed forward Bromley threatened on the counter and Burgoyne did well to parry away a Callum Reynolds header when he looked certain to score.

The Ravens' pressure paid off seven minutes from time when they doubled their lead from the penalty spot. Danny Imray was brought down on the edge of the area and the league's top scorer Michael Cheek produced a perfect penalty to beat Burgoyne low to his right.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie (Millen 84), Stott, Williams, Tutonda, Songo'o, A Lewis (Hope 45), White, Macadam, Tollitt, Dackers.

Subs not used: Scales, Taylor, Slew, Harrack, Jones.

Bromley: Smith, Grant, Reynolds, Sowunmi, Odutayo, Whitely, Arthurs, Congreve (Olomola 67), Imray (Passley 87), Thompson, Cheek (Amantchi 88).

Subs not used: Long, Leigh, Dennis, Webster.

Referee: S Copeland.

Attendance: 3,515.