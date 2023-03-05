Morecambe 0, Bolton 0: Clean sheet earns a point for Shrimps

Derek Adams's side more than matched the visitors but failed to scored for the fourth time in five games and slipped back into the relegation places with results going against them later in the day.

Adams made three changes from the side that went down at Fleetwood with Cole Stockton, Ash Hunter and and Max Melbourne returning to the starting line-up in place of Michael Mellon, Adam Mayor and Arthur Gnahoua.

It was Bolton who started the game on the front foot however with Shola Shoretire being played in on goal only to be denied by an excellent save from Connor Ripley after just seven minutes.

Arthur Gnahoua in action against Bolton (photo: Ian Lyon)

Morecambe hit back six minutes later with Farrend Rawson heading over from Hunter's excellent left wing cross.

Jensen Weir then looked through on goal after the Shrimps had won the ball pressing the Bolton defence but the midfielder hesitated and went for a pass rather than a shot on goal and the chance went begging.

As the Shrimps continued to push Stockton hooked a volley wide of the right hand post before Bolton ended the half on top.

Top scorer Dion Charles forced another fine stop from Ripley with a shot from the edge of the box that had the keeper saving low to his right before Connor Bradley wasted a great chance as he blazed over the bar from close range at the far post.

Bolton started the second half on top with Jacob Bedeau and Liam Gibson making superb blocks from Bolton efforts.

Ripley had to be at his best again to get down low to stop a Josh Sheehan shot after a nice move from the visitors and substitute Dan N'Lundulu was also foiled by the Shrimps' keeper.

Morecambe's best effort came when Weir saw a shot from just inside the area palmed away by James Trafford. Morecambe threatened on the counter attack and it took two vital clearances from Ricardo Almeida Santos to deny the Shrimps the chance to create clear openings as the spoils were shared.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Melbourne, Gibson, Bedeau, Rawson (rep Simeu 78), Crowley (rep Mayor 85), Weir (rep Watts, 89), Shaw, Stockton, Hunter (Gnahoua 85).

Subs not used: Smith, Cooney, Austerfield.

Booked: Shaw.

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford, John (rep Williams 81), Santos, Mbete-Tabu, Sheehan (rep N’Lundulu 73), Charles, Morley, Shoretire (rep Kachunga 64), Toal, Bradley, Dempsey.

Subs not used: Dixon, Jones, Lee, Thomson.