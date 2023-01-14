Money talk frustrates Bamber Bridge boss and former Fleetwood Town favourite Jamie Milligan when he tries to strengthen his squad

But that’s certainly not the case at Bamber Bridge where Jamie Milligan has built a high-competitive team on a shoestring.

The Brig boss has guided his men to fifth-place in the NPL Premier Division this season as they look to secure a spot in the end-of-season play-offs.

That follows on from last year’s fine campaign which saw the club agonisingly miss out on a top-five spot on the final day of the season – ultimately having to settle for a sixth-place finish.

Jamie Milligan (right) with his assistant John Hills after being unveiled as Brig boss

Milligan’s men continue to push upwards and onwards despite financial constraints which means they lose out on players to clubs much lower down the footballing spectrum.

the former Everton, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town ace admits that he is often left feeling frustrated when he tries to strengthen his squad and the conversation turns to money.

"I could have brought three or four players in over the past month which would have really strengthened us for the second half the season,” said Milligan whose side travel to Marine today.

"But it all boils down to money – I couldn’t get them. These players have now signed for teams lower down the division.

Jamie Milligan during his Fleetwood Town playing days

"One or two of them have signed for clubs who are in lower leagues than ours.

"It’s disappointing because to me it just shows what these boys are in football for – it’s not right because I think you should play as high as you can and do as well as you can.

"I understand that some lads do need the money – they may not have a job.

“It is annoying but there’s nothing I can do. It’s out of my hands, I just have to move on and try to get the next one.”

Bamber Bridge have forged a strong team spirit (photos: Ruth Hornby)

Milligan believes every young player in his squad is in the shop window for a potential move up the football pyramid and becoming a professional player in the future.

He added: "I say to my boys all the time that I want them to try to play as high as they can. I want them to do well.

"If they can help me by helping the club move up then I will try to help them progress their careers.

"It is disappointing to me when I hear young lads talking about money first instead of asking me football questions such as what’s the club about, what’s training like or what’s the style of play like?

Jamie Milligan, centre, in the dugout at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium

"The minute they start talking about money instead of football, it is a little bit of a red flag for me.”

Football agents have long been a prominent feature in the game at the highest level.

But they are becoming more and more common in non-league which is something of a surprise to Milligan.

"Don’t get me wrong if there’s a lad in our league who is banging in the goals, scoring 25 goals a season then he probably needs an agent,” he added.

"But when you have got lads who have basically not played anywhere really, they have still got it all to prove yet you will get the agents ringing up asking for another £50 a week, I just don’t get it.

"I am talking about lads from the division below, the North West Counties, or who have just been released from academies.

Jamie Milligan has questioned some of young players of today

"If these boys play football, play 40 to 45 games a season and do well, then they don’t need an agent because their football will do the talking for them."

An UEFA A licence coach who runs his own coaching business know as Pro Direct Academy, Milligan is always keen to impress upon young players who are guided by him to concentrate on their football over everything else.

"I always say to the young boys that they need to play as many games as they can while they are young,” he said.