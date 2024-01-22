MK Dons win delights Morecambe boss
The Shrimps picked up three points at Stadium MK with a 2-1 victory, despite falling behind to Max Dean’s early goal.
Second-half goals from Jordan Slew and Charlie Brown earned the Shrimps a comeback win, which lifted them to 13th place in League Two.
However, Brannan admitted it took some harsh words at half-time to fire his side into life after seeing them fall behind early on.
Speaking afterwards, the Morecambe boss said: “It was devastating to lose a goal after a minute because that is something we have been working on.
“We had a bit of a heated debate at the break because we had talked all week about not conceding early goals at the start of the game, or in the second half, and I needed to get a point across.
“The lads reacted brilliantly to that and we got a great win against a side who have been in good form recently.
“It was a tough, tough game. We had a good game plan. We let them play in front of us. In the end we caught them on the break and got away with it.
“In the end, all the lads were great today – there wasn’t a bad player on the pitch.
“Everyone worked their socks off blocking shots and doing all the hard stuff and going with their runners and it was a great win.”