MK Dons 1 Morecambe 2: Sub Brown is Shrimps' hero

Substitute Charlie Brown was the Shrimps' goal hero for the second week running as his late goal earned his side a rare victory over MK Dons.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After coming off the bench to score a late equaliser against Mansfield Town last weekend, Brown grabbed the headlines again with a superb 92nd-minute individual goal to give Morecambe only a second ever win over the Dons in their 11th meeting.

Brown started on the bench as boss Ged Brannan made just one change to the side that shared the spoils with the Stags as new signing Ged Gardner came in for Gwion Edwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Brannan's charges got off to the worst possible start when they went a goal down after just 75 seconds. The Shrimps failed to deal with Joe Tomlinson’s cross into the box and Dean, who looked a handful in the reverse fixture a few weeks ago, curled home from just inside the box.

Jordan Slew scored Morecambe's equaliser (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The home side looked the sharper in the early stages with Dean causing all sorts of problems, firing an effort inches over and testing Archie Mair.

The new Shrimps' keeper then produced two excellent saves as he denied the Dons a second goal. His first saw him claw away a Warren O'Hora header before spreading himself superbly to deny Dean who was played in on goal by Tomlinson.

The Shrimps' first effort of note came on 29 minutes when Adam Mayor’s corner was flicked on by Chris Stokes, forcing a goalline clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps' pressure continued at the start of the second half and they equalised through another corner. Jacob Bedeau beat the debutant home keeper goalkeeper Filip Marschall to the ball and his header was bundled over the line by Jordan Slew at the far post.

From there the Shrimps, with substitute Edwards and new signing Brandon Barker looking sharp, always looked more of a threat with the home side restricted to counter-attacks.

The Dons did have half chances though as Dan Kemp missed the target from a good opportunity and the always dangerous Dean saw a shot well blocked by Chris Stokes.

But it was the Shrimps who secured the spoils with Brown's brilliant individual goal in the second minute of seven added on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After winning possession in his own half Brown, who had come on for debutant Gardner, ran at the MK Dons and side-stepped the experienced Dean Lewington, before drilling a fierce low shot past Marschall from outside the area to earn a memorable three points.

MK Dons: Marschall, O’Hora, Williams, Gilbey (Harrison 76), Payne, Tomlinson, Robson (Bate 75), Dean, Harvie (Lewington 83), Kemp, Lofthouse (Leko 83). Subs not used: Kelly, Norman, Smith.

Morecambe: Mair, Bedeau, Rawson, Songo’o, Adams (Edwards 70), Garner (Brown 70), Mayor, Senior (Harrack 76), Slew (Barker 64), Stokes, Taylor. Subs not used: A Smith, Tutonda, Threlkeld.

Attendance: 6,099.

​