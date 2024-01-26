Preston North End and Millwall are just two of six teams playing in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend.

It's the FA Cup fourth round, but the two sides were eliminated from the competition and as a result, their game goes ahead. North End lost at Chelsea, while Millwall were defeated by Leicester City. Both teams now have the opportunity to get points on the board, rather than hold games in hand at this stage.

A win for North End would push them up to ninth and they would cut the gap on the play-offs to just two points. Millwall are currently 18th and if they win, Joe Edwards' men will go up to 15th. In the previous meeting between the two sides this season, it finished 1-1 at Deepdale.

Mads Frokjaer opened the scoring in the third minute, but Zian Flemming equalised on the half-hour mark. Millwall were under the caretaker charge of Adam Barrett but now former Chelsea and England coach Edwards is in charge. Earlier this week, Millwall signed Michael Obafemi on loan from Burnley.

He's been signed in time to potentially make his debut for the Lions on Saturday. PNE have had a day less rest than Millwall, having played against Leeds United last Sunday. Several players missed out because of illness, however most of them have got through that now and Lowe is nearing an almost fully fit squad. A few might miss out this weekend but shouldn't be too far off from returning.

Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL Championship clash at The Den in South London.

1 . Jack Whatmough - out Nursing a knee injury and won't be in contention. Is back in training now but not ready to return.

2 . Aidomo Emakhu - out Hit with a double injury whammy. He's contending with an ankle niggle as well as a shoulder problem.

3 . Aidomo Emakhu - out (continued) Joe Edwards said on January 25: "As part of his rehab, he was doing a session where he rolled his ankle and it just picked up a bit of swelling. "The boots are a real good precautionary device but sometimes they instil panic when people see it and they think someone had broken their foot and is out for a long time. "It's definitely not a serious injury that Aidomo has picked up but the boot enables you to take weight and pressure off any injury that you do have, so that's all that was."