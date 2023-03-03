Milligan to appeal after seeing red at Liversedge

The Bamber Bridge boss was sent from the dugout at Liversedge by the referee on Tuesday night and was forced to watch the entire second half from the stands.

However, Milligan insists he was a victim of mistaken identity and that in actual fact it was his assistant John Hills who had said something to the official.

"It was Hillsy who said something to the ref,” said Milligan. “Then he sat down and the referee’s turned around and just seen me. He’s presumed that it’s me and it wasn’t, so I am going to have to sort that out.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

"I am going to appeal it. You clearly see what was said was not by me on the camera because the camera is right next to the dugout."

Despite being without the guidance of their manager from close quarters, Brig still managed to secure a 2-1 victory thanks to Paul Dawson and Fin Sinclair-Smith’s last minute winner.

The latter has now notched 12 goals so far this season, many of which are goal-of-the-season contenders but Milligan believes his star striker could have more to his name.

"Fin is scoring but he could have scored four the other night against Liversedge,” said Milligan, who watched his team defeat Atherton Collieries 2-0at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday.

"The game before that he could have scored three and the game before that. It’s good that he’s scoring but he needs to be more clinical if he is to have any aspirations of playing higher.

"It’s the one-on-ones which he’s not finishing, it’s the easier ones. He’s scoring some great goals from outside of the box but if you look at Regan Linney, who played for us in the past, he has got his move to Altrincham because he’s ruthless in front of goal.”

Brig find themselves in fifth spot, three points behind Warrington Town, who they face at Cantilever Park this weekend.

"They have got some good players, they are not third for no reason,” said Milligan, who will be without the suspended Nathan Pond and Macauley Wilson.