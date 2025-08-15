​Milan Lalkovic's blushes were spared after opening-day red for Chorley

Chorley midfielder Mike Calveley holds his head in his hands as Milan Lalkovic (hidden) is sent off (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Boss ​Andy Preece insists Milan Lalkovic will learn from the circumstances surrounding his red on Saturday.

The Slovakian was given his marching orders in the first half of the opening day win at Darlington for retaliation after initially being manhandled himself.

It means the 32-year-old Slovakian will sit out tomorrow’s first home game of the new National League North season against Chester and the following two fixtures against Scarborough and Hereford.

Lalkovic’s team-mates spared his blushes by producing a superb 3-2 comeback victory with 10 men after they trailed 2-1 at the break.

After Tom Carr had initially brought the scores level in the first half, the Quakers make their numerical advantage count by nudging ahead once more on the stroke of half-time. However, Jack Sampson and Scott Wilson got on the end of two set-plays in the second half to seal all the points for the Magpies.

The red card was particularly frustrating for Preece as Lalkovic had looked dangerous on the ball before the red card.

"It’s a disappointing one,” Preece said. “Milan is disappointed in himself but he will come back stronger.

"The defender was grabbing him, pulling him and had him around the neck so it is a frustrating one because he was sort of trying to shrug the defender off.

"But we found a way of helping him out – if one of us makes a mistake, then everybody else has to step in and help them out of it.

"He was having a good game for us but he needs to learn from that and he will do.

"He was the first one to thank the lads for the three points.”