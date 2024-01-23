Millwall close in on deal as Burnley man could debut again Preston North End
Preston North End's next opponents are closing in on their second signing of the January transfer window.
Preston North End's next opponents Millwall are reportedly closing in on the signing of Burnley striker Michael Obafemi.
The Lilywhites are one of only two Championship games at the weekend and we could see the potential debut of a Lions signing. Millwall are set to sign Obafemi from the Clarets, according to The South London Press who report that a deal is agreed.
The 23-year-old is undergoing a medical with a move said to be progressing 'quickly' and that a move is expected to be finalised later today. His arrival in South London will give Obafemi several days of training with his new club and he could be in line to make his debut against PNE.
The forward has 17 goals and five assists in 63 games at Championship level and has also scored four times in the Premier League, featuring 34 times - mainly for Southampton. He is an 11-time Republic of Ireland international and would fill Millwall's striker void, following a hamstring injury to Wales international Tom Bradshaw.
Obafemi had fallen down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany. He scored five goals in 31 games last season as the Clarets won the Championship title, but he has been unable to get much game time in the Premier League. Obafemi returned from a hamstring injury in October, having been dealt the blow in June.
The striker has been limited to just 18 minutes of game time in the league, having not featured for a month. Millwall have already signed Japhet Tanganga on loan from Spurs and are looking to bounce back from defeat to London rivals QPR last weekend. Millwall are currently 18th and are six points behind 12th placed PNE.