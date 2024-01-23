Millwall close in on deal as Burnley man could debut again Preston North End

Michael Obafemi is nearing a move to Millwall. He could make his debut against Preston North End (Image: Getty Images)

Preston North End's next opponents Millwall are reportedly closing in on the signing of Burnley striker Michael Obafemi.

The Lilywhites are one of only two Championship games at the weekend and we could see the potential debut of a Lions signing. Millwall are set to sign Obafemi from the Clarets, according to The South London Press who report that a deal is agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old is undergoing a medical with a move said to be progressing 'quickly' and that a move is expected to be finalised later today. His arrival in South London will give Obafemi several days of training with his new club and he could be in line to make his debut against PNE.

The forward has 17 goals and five assists in 63 games at Championship level and has also scored four times in the Premier League, featuring 34 times - mainly for Southampton. He is an 11-time Republic of Ireland international and would fill Millwall's striker void, following a hamstring injury to Wales international Tom Bradshaw.

Obafemi had fallen down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany. He scored five goals in 31 games last season as the Clarets won the Championship title, but he has been unable to get much game time in the Premier League. Obafemi returned from a hamstring injury in October, having been dealt the blow in June.