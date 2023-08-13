Matlock 0, Bamber Bridge 0: Brig held to a goalless draw on opening day of campaign

Boss Jamie Milligan gave competitive debuts to seven players, including Will Squires signed on loan from Blackpool on the morning of the match.

The home side were dangerous in the opening 20 minutes and following a penalty appeal which the referee waved away, James Pradic in goal for Brig had to be alert as he tipped a long range effort over the bar for a corner.

The visitors’ first chance came when a deliciously whipped-in cross found Louis Holt who’s diving header from 10 yards flashed agonisingly wide of the post.

Potts had a mazy run into the box from the left cutting inside and then outside, he got in a low shot but it ricocheted off the defender back on to the Brig midfielder and out for a goal kick.

A dangerous Brig corner from the left side led to the home keeper diving at the feet of Louis Holt as he prepared to shoot.

A corner was met with a towering header at the back post from Holt, knocking the ball back across the face of the goal but it was hooked clear.