Mark Fell: Breakdown in relationship with chairman led to Lancaster departure

Mark Fell has cited a breakdown in his relationship with chairman Andy Baker as the reason behind his decision to quit as Lancaster City manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Nelson and Ramsbottom boss brought the curtain down on his five-year tenure at Giant Axe on Wednesday.

He will be replaced by club skipper Andrew Teague on an interim basis until a permanent successor is found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on social media, Fell claimed the club have reneged on a new deal for him after he turned down the opportunity to manage elsewhere.

Lancaster City's former boss Mark Fell (photo: Paul Dawson)

Fell said: “It is fair to say that unfortunately my relationship with the current chairman is beyond repair and therefore my position is untenable.

"Six weeks ago I was offered a position at another club which I turned down.

"At that point, Lancaster agreed a new deal for me, baring in mind I had not been paid by the club for over a year.

"Fast forward six weeks, the chairman informed me the deal agreed was no longer affordable and wouldn’t be paid.