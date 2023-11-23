News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Mark Fell: Breakdown in relationship with chairman led to Lancaster departure

Mark Fell has cited a breakdown in his relationship with chairman Andy Baker as the reason behind his decision to quit as Lancaster City manager.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:22 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 11:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The former Nelson and Ramsbottom boss brought the curtain down on his five-year tenure at Giant Axe on Wednesday.

He will be replaced by club skipper Andrew Teague on an interim basis until a permanent successor is found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement on social media, Fell claimed the club have reneged on a new deal for him after he turned down the opportunity to manage elsewhere.

Most Popular
Lancaster City's former boss Mark Fell (photo: Paul Dawson)Lancaster City's former boss Mark Fell (photo: Paul Dawson)
Lancaster City's former boss Mark Fell (photo: Paul Dawson)

Fell said: “It is fair to say that unfortunately my relationship with the current chairman is beyond repair and therefore my position is untenable.

"Six weeks ago I was offered a position at another club which I turned down.

"At that point, Lancaster agreed a new deal for me, baring in mind I had not been paid by the club for over a year.

"Fast forward six weeks, the chairman informed me the deal agreed was no longer affordable and wouldn’t be paid.

"This is not about money, it was about the principle.”

Related topics:Mark FellLancasterLancaster CityNelson