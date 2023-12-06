​Marine 4, Bamber Bridge 1: Drop concerns grow as Brig endure a night to forget

​Bamber Bridge endured an evening to forget on Tuesday night as they were well beaten 4-1 at Marine.

​The result leaves them hovering just above the relegation zone in the NPL Premier Division, six points clear of fourth-bottom Marske United.

Brig got off to the worst possible start at Rossett Park as they fell behind after just two minutes.

A free kick by Louis White was partially cleared by the visitors’ defence but Connor Evans whipped the ball back into danger area with his back to goal and Josh Wardle looped a fine header over James Pradic.

Despite that early setback, Brig settled into the game. Lewis Thompson’s searching cross had to be cleared while Mark Cullen’s acrobatic shot went over the bar.

Pradic prevented the hosts doubling their advantage when he tipped Sol Solomon’s curler behind for a corner.

Cullen had another opportunity on the half-hour mark but his effort went wide of the post.

It was 2-0 though just before half-time as just like the first goal, Wardle was on hand to convert Evans’ centre.

Shortly after half-time, it was almost 3-0, after Brig gifted possession away and Solomon fired against the post.

Marine did not have to wait long for their third as Chris Doyle found himself in acres of space to head home from a corner.

The scoring for Marine was completed in the 81st minute when Solomon headed home after Joseph Ferguson’s cross.