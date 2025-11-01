Marine 0 AFC Fylde 1: Away-day joy as ​Thomas heads Fylde to the top of the table

The Coasters secured a massive three points on the road as they earned victory at Marine to go top of the table.

A second-half header from Luca Thomas proved the difference as Fylde made it seven away wins on the bounce in the National League North.

Coasters keeper Zac Jones was called into action early on to deny a close-range effort as Marine had the best of the action in the first half.

Finlay Sinclair-Smith was causing problems down the left-hand side, and midway through the first half, the winger struck the post before the ball was eventually cleared.

The Coasters celebrate Luca Thomas' winner (photo: AFC Fylde/Steve Mclellan)

Sinclair-Smith then went close with another effort, which was tipped over by Jones.

Fylde did finally have a half-chance just after the half-hour mark as Danny Ormerod had his first sight of goal.

But his effort was well charged down as the sides went into the interval goalless.

Craig Mahon's Fylde side came out with plenty of impetus in the second half.

And it wasn't long before they broke the deadlock.

After Tom Whelan charged down a clearance, the midfielder lifted the ball over the Marine keeper before Thomas headed home from close range to put Fylde ahead.

It was to be a lead they refused to surrender, though they were close to extending their narrow advantage.

Ormerod thought he had the second goal as he found the bottom corner with 20 minutes to play, but it was pulled back for a soft foul in the Marine area.

Charlie Jolley joined the action late in the day and almost found a second Coasters goal with a first-time effort, which was tipped onto the post brilliantly by Fraser Barnsley.

Jones was called into action in the 95th minute, saving from point-blank range to deny Ash Hunter.

But Fylde held on to secure a big three points, seeing them rise to the top of the National League North.