Two goals from Lucas Akins, either side of a Davis Keillor-Dunn strike, gave the Stags three points on a difficult day for Derek Adams’ players.

It was the Shrimps who started the game on the front foot, Tom Bloxham volleying well over from eight yards in only the seventh minute.

The hosts dominated possession from there and created a host of chances.

Tom Bloxham missed an early chance as Morecambe were beaten at Mansfield Town Picture: Jack Taylor

Akins should have given them the lead on 14 minutes, heading wide from six yards, before former Shrimp Rhys Oates was just off target with a low drive from 20 yards.

Oates was also denied by keeper Stuart Moore before he made a good stop from Akins, who then sent the rebound wide when he looked sure to score.

Despite that pressure, the Shrimps looked set to go into the break level until the home side scored in injury time.

Stephen Quinn’s free-kick was flicked on at the near post for Akins to score from close range.

Mansfield started the second half on the front foot, Oates curling an effort well wide, before Morecambe created an opening as Adam Mayor’s shot was blocked by Aaron Lewis.

The Stags added a second just after the hour when a swift counter-attack saw a gap appear down the middle of Morecambe’s backline.

Keillor-Dunn took full advantage to run into the gap and produce a cool finish past Moore.

The Shrimps’ keeper made a fine save from Oates, who saw another shot fly over, while Morecambe replied with Eli King’s effort that sailed well wide.

Mansfield scored a third in the 86th minute as Oates was bundled over for a penalty, converted by Akins.

There was still time for Jordan Slew to make a real mess of a chance when played in down the left-hand side: an attempt that summed up the Shrimps’ day.

Mansfield Town: Pym, Johnson, Flint, Kilgour, Lewis (Clarke 86), Cargill (Bowery 65), Quinn (Boateng 65), Reed (Hartigan 86), Keillor-Dunn, Akins, Oates (Abdullah 86). Subs not used: Flinders, Cooper.

Morecambe: Moore, Love (Davenport 71), Rawson, Bedeau, Senior, Songo’o, King, McKiernan (Taylor 60), Mayor (Melbourne 60), Mellon (C Smith 84), Bloxham (Slew 71). Subs not used: A Smith, Stokes.

Referee: Scott Simpson.