The 3-1 loss to Shrewsbury Town means the Shrimps have won just one of their 18 matches away from the Mazuma Stadium this season – and picked up just eight points from those games.

Adams had seen his players work their way into some good openings against Steve Cotterill’s outfit.

However, they failed to make the most of them as well as conceding three goals from Shrewsbury corners.

Derek Adams saw his players lose away from home again Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The Morecambe boss said: “I thought we played really well and were the better team on the ball, and passed it exceptionally well to open them up a number of times – up until their penalty which came against the run of play.

“We were well on top until then but the problem was that, when we got in and around their 18-yard box, we didn’t get our shots off after getting in really good areas.

“They got a second from another set-piece but we got ourselves back in the game with the only goal of the day from open play.

“We were in the ascendancy in the second half and took the game to them, but had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside that would have made it 2-2 and should have had two penalties.