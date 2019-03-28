Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United boss

Manchester United have named Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on a permanent basis.
The move has seemed inevitable for many weeks given the transformation United have undergone since Solskjaer arrived on a caretaker basis following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.
Solskjaer has won 14 of his 19 games in charge, reviving hopes of a top-four finish and unexpectedly guiding United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
They won a thrilling last-16 tie at PSG to set up a two-legged clash with Barcelona next month.
Solskjaer has been handed a three-year deal at Old Trafford.