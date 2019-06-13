Manchester United's Premier League fixtures 2019/20: All the teams and all the dates

Have your say

The 2019/20 Premier League fixtures are out - but who will Manchester United play and when will they play them?

Here's a look at their fixture list for Ole's first full campaign at the wheel...

August

11 Chelsea h

17 Wolves a

24 Crystal Palace h

31 Southampton a

September

14 Leicester City h

21 West Ham United a

28 Arsenal h

October

5 Newcastle United a

19 Liverpool h

26 Norwich City a

November

2 Bournemouth a

9 Brighton h

23 Sheffield United a

30 Aston Villa h

December

3 Tottenham Hotspur h

7 Manchester City a

14 Everton h

21 Watford a

26 Newcastle United h

28 Burnley a

January

1 Arsenal a

11 Norwich City h

18 Liverpool a

21 Burnley h

February

1 Wolves h

8 Chelsea a

22 Watford h

29 Everton a

March

7 Manchester City h

14 Tottenham Hotspur a

21 Sheffield United h

April

4 Brighton a

11 Bournemouth h

18 Aston Villa a

25 Southampton h

May

2 Crystal Palace a

9 West Ham United h

17 Leicester City a