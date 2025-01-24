Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams has challenged Morecambe’s players to put together a run of victories as they look to try and escape the League Two drop zone.

Last Saturday’s defeat to Crewe Alexandra saw the Shrimps remain second-bottom of the table, with a five-point gap to make up on Tranmere Rovers and Accrington Stanley.

Next up is tomorrow’s trip to Colchester United, who picked up a 13th draw of the season at Harrogate Town in midweek.

Two defeats in their last 13 have lifted Colchester into 14th position, with a healthy advantage over the strugglers.

The Morecambe manager wants his players to take inspiration from that but, to do so, they have to start taking their opportunities in front of goal.

Adams said: “I watched them the other night, they have been able to pull themselves away in the league table.

“They are 11 points ahead of us but we will look to go there and win. We need to win.

“It’s about winning football matches. Draws can be good at times but the most important thing is getting a lot of wins together.

“We need to do it because that’s going to enable us to catch the teams above us quite quickly.

“Last season, we were scoring goals and we’ve got the players capable of doing that; they have just got to show that.”

The Morecambe camp will travel south without Stuart Moore, George Ray and Ross Millen; all of whom remain unavailable.

However, Adams is optimistic that Lee Angol’s four-month exile from football will be at an end sooner rather than later.

The striker had been finding good form before picking up an injury at the end of September.

“He isn’t match-fit but he’s trained really well,” Adams said of the 30-year-old.

“We’re looking forward to trying to get him back, if not on Saturday then hopefully Tuesday night (against Bradford City).

“He can play anywhere across the front three with his touch and his movement – and he’s got the ability to find the net.

“Having him back is like a new signing, the same as Gwion Edwards when he was out injured.”