​Makeshift City are brushed aside by leaders

​The Dolly Blues already had a makeshift defence with midfielders Niall Cowperthwaite and Brad Carroll in central defence.

Injuries to Carroll and Christian Sloan meant boss Mark Fell – who only had three substitutes to begin with – was forced into using striker Brad Carsley at centre back with substitute goalkeeper Curtis Anderson going up front.

However, for much of the game, an in-form South Shields side were denied any clear-cut opportunities thanks to the resolute organisation of the Lancaster defensive block.

Niall Cowperthwaite was part of a makeshift central defensive partnership with Brad Carroll

But the hosts eventually took all of the points thanks to a close-range header from Dylan Mottley-Henry and a lovely chipped finish from Robert Briggs in the second half.

In the first 45 minutes, Shields were looking to create with crosses and had Mottley-Henry primed to convert twice, but after spooning his first attempt was outmuscled on the second.

He was one of an entirely dangerous front three, completed by top scorer Darius Osei and lightning right-winger Jordy Mongoy.

It was Mongoy who twisted and jinked his way towards the box to tee up midfielder Lewis Alessandra on the edge.

He should have scored but dragged his finish wide, and was followed in that endeavour by Briggs who missed in identical fashion for the hosts.

The second half began with the same pattern of play, Lancaster sitting and shuffling while South Shields probed. The hosts replaced Mongoy with stocky winger Mackenzie Heaney and it was he who created the opener.

His incisive run into the box saw him chip a cross to Mottley-Henry’s who headed home.

Another attack down the right-hand side saw Shields secure all the points when Briggs composed himself before curling a chip into the far corner.