Magpies will not take bottom side AFC Telford United for granted

The Magpies are in 11th spot in the table but two point shy of the top seven with a game in hand.

Their next two games sees them welcome bottom side AFC Telford United to Victory Park before Tuesday’s night’s away trip to second-bottom Blyth Spartans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Andy Preece will be looking for his men to take advantage against the strugglers, but knows nothing is a given in football.

Chorley's leading marksman Connor Hall in action against Hereford (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Telford enjoyed a 1-0 win over the Magpies on the opening day of the campaign and will relish the opportunity of being the first team to beat Preece’s men on their own turf in the league.

"You have got to be careful,” Preece said. “You can't underestimate anybody in this division because they are more than capable of beating you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The other week Banbury beat us 3-0 but then they went to Telford and got beaten 2-1 so that shows that you have got to respect every team.

"They beat us at the start of the season but I know there have been a lot of changes since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s all about what you do in this league. I think if we play anywhere near our capabilities then most times we have a really good chance of winning the game.

"Once we drop below our standards then games are in the balance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preece was without three key individuals for the draw at Hereford. Matt Challoner and Jack Sampson are nursing ankle and back problems respectively, while the suspended Scott Leather could not have played anyway as he is struggling with a knee injury.

Sampson and Leather will be assessed prior to kick-off tomorrow but Challoner is unlikely to be fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, they are all doubtful for tomorrow,” said Preece. “That’s the most pleasing thing about the result at Hereford is we were without three key players.

"To go there without those three, you’re thinking that’s going to be a tough ask, but it was a really gritty performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in the NWC Macron Cup third round, Euxton Villa host FC Helens Town while Kendal Town are at home to New Mills.