​Magpies will look to temper their positive outlook as they prepare to face Curzon Ashton this evening

Saturday's loss to Leamington was a learning experience for boss Andy Preece, second left. (photo@ dia_images/David Airey)

​Chorley’s positive mentality may have ultimately cost them a point on Saturday at Leamington.

The Magpies were beaten by an 89th minute winner from Max Ram in a game which appeared destined to end goalless.

Boss Andy Preece admits his men went all out for three points but maybe should have settled for a draw.

It was Chorley’s first defeat of the season and saw them slip to third in the National League North table behind leaders South Shields and AFC Fylde.

"I thought we competed really well,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV. “You always have to compete well here. We had a couple of opportunities in the first half, a couple of big appeals for penalties; their keeper has made a good block. At the other end we pretty much shut them out. Half-time I was pretty happy with the performance.

"In the second half I don’t think we were as dominant in creating chances but we were definitely testing them with lots of balls in the box.

"We probably just lacked that little bit of quality but their keeper has made a great save from Sampo (Jack Sampson) and they have put some great blocks in.

"It’s probably the last 15 minutes when they have started to create one or two problems. We made a lot of positive subs and I just look at myself and maybe we should have said, ‘Look, let’s take the point’.

"But we always try to be positive, we want to win games.”

Chorley return to action this evening when they travel to face Curzon Ashton.

It will be their seventh league game in just over three weeks

"We’ve found it difficult at their place in recent times and we know what a good side they are,” said Preece. "Having this many games so early in the season is really difficult. It does test teams but it’s difficult for all teams.”

On Saturday, the Magpies are back at Victory Park when they entertain AFC Telford United.

Meanwhile, the Magpies will head to NPL First Division outfit Congleton in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup. The tie will take place on Saturday, September 13.