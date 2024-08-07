​Magpies warm-up for season opener by beating the Blues

​​Chorley rounded off their pre-season campaign on Tuesday evening with a well-rounded and strong, 2-0 win against a youthful Manchester City at Victory Park.

The visitors started the better of the two sides, dominating possession and showing real creativity down the left flank, which resulted in a powerful strike testing Magpies goalkeeper Matt Urwin early on.

Chorley fought hard to stay in the game, maintaining their positions without the ball to prevent City from creating any real chances of note to test Urwin in goal.

The Magpies' first real chance came 20 minutes into the half when trialist A whipped in an enticing ball that was met by Mark Ellis, who could not keep his headed down as it went over the bar.

Andy Preece's side withstood another long period without possession but managed to break hard on the counter when Jacob Holland-Wilkinson headed narrowly over from a Mike Calveley cross, which would have finished a silky move from the hosts.

The visitors then had a few chances of their own just before the half-time whistle.

City were quick out of the blocks for the second half, enjoying the majority of the possession and looking to carve an opening to put themselves in front.

With nearly 70 minutes on the clock, trialist A received the ball on the touchline, took on the City defenders, and cut inside to shoot hard and low, beating the keeper to give the Magpies the lead.

Just minutes later, a perfectly weighted pass from Holland-Wilkinson found trialist B on the edge of the box.

His shot was parried by the keeper but looped high and landed in the back of the City goal, doubling the advantage.

Chorley managed to keep out City's late attempts to secure the 2-0 win in the Magpies' last pre-season fixture before the start of the National League North season, where they will travel to Peterborough Sports on Saturday.