Magpies victory over Silkmen is one to remember for supporters

Harvey Smith wheels away after his late winner (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​Chorley boss Andy Preece reckons supporters will remember his team’s last-gasp victory over Macclesfield for years to come.

​The Magpies manager labelled the 3-2 win over the Silkmen as a great advert for the National League North, especially as the match was played in progressively treacherous conditions due to incessant rain. Craig Hewitt had scored twice from the penalty spot but on each occasion they were pegged back by the visitors.

With standing water starting to hold-up the ball on the surface, the Magpies somehow found a winner with virtually the last kick of the game.

Harvey Smith smashed the ball home following a goal-mouth scramble to send the home fans into raptures.

The result saw the Magpies move into third position in the table – four points shy of current league leaders South Shields.

“It had a bit of everything,” Preece told ChorleyFC TV: “There were lots of good football, lots of battles going on across the pitch, goalmouth incidents, saves, hitting the post, penalties.

"There were questionable refereeing decisions and a last-minute winner which when you think, from our side, we had felt hard done by.

“It looks like – and I don’t know whether it’s a penalty or not – but Harry Ibbitson’s going through and their lad has clipped him. Everybody in the ground has seen it but apart from the referee and possibly the linesman on the far side.

"From that they go and get an equaliser which for many teams that would probably be the end of it, they’d lose their discipline, lose their belief, may think everything is against them – but that’s not the case with these lads.

"They rolled their sleeves up and it just gave us that something extra to go and try to win the game.

"From a long throw-in, we’ve done well to keep the ball (alive) and Harvey’s put it in.

"Those feelings are so hard to describe. It’s incredible. It was hard on Macclesfield because it could have gone either way.

"It was a great game, great advert and I think when people look back in years to come, this one will be in their top 10 moments watching Chorley.”

This weekend, the Magpies are in FA cup third qualifying round action when they visit South Shields.