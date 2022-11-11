Magpies target successive home wins against Town

The Magpies let slip a winning position on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 by derby rivals Southport at Haig Avenue.

Any discontent among the supporter base soon disappeared in midweek however as they brushed aside Spennymoor Town 2-0 at Victory Park. Goals from Ollie Shenton and Jon Ustabasi ensured Chorley maintained their unbeaten league record at home this season.

And with Kettering Town heading to Lancashire this weekend, Preece will be hopeful of another three points.

Jon Ustabasi celebrates his goal against Spennymoor Town (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

“There’s been a few questions asked of us because you could say we threw away a winning opportunity on Saturday,” said Preece. "When you come home against a team like Spennymoor who probably had their best result of the season when they beat Gloucester at the weekend.

"I watched the game back and they could have scored five or six against Gloucester who are flying.

"It was going to be a real test for us but I thought the lads were fantastic.

"From minute one, they wanted to put Saturday our of their memory.

"I am pretty sure nobody would argue that it was fully deserved and I don’t think our goalkeeper Matty Urwin has had a save to make.”

This weekend’s opponents Kettering are hovering just above the relegation zone while the Magpies have moved within two points of the top seven.

And Preece has urged the fans to come out in force and get behind the team as they look to make a concerted push for promotion.

"We need the crowd to come through because that will help us,” he said. "Financially things are tight and the crowds are not enough at this minute in time to keep balancing the books.

"We are scoring goals, playing some decent football so Saturday is a big one in terms of we need to put those back-to-back wins together."