Magpies target derby joy over Southport to boost title challenge

​A huge local derby may just be the catalyst for Chorley to kick-start their National League North title credentials once again.

​The Magpies head to neighbours Southport this weekend looking for their first win of 2025.

After losing 2-0 to National League title challengers Forest Green Rovers in the FA Trophy – their first game of the new year – Chorley have drawn three successive home games in the league.

An entertaining 2-2 draw with Scunthorpe United on Saturday at Victory Park has been sandwiched by two 0-0 draws against Peterborough Sports and Oxford City on successive Tuesdays.

Mark Ellis causes a nuisance of himself against Oxford City (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

After topping the table at the end of November, the Magpies have slipped to one place outside the play-offs.

However, the Magpies are just a point outside the top seven and nine behind leaders Kidderminster Harriers with a game in hand.

Although they are currently in the midst of sticky patch, boss Andy Preece knows a good run of results will propel his men back into title contention.

The Magpies have won their previous three games against the Sandgrounders, including a 4-1 romp at home earlier this season.

“It’s a tough place to go but we have done very well there recently,” said Preece.

“It’s a local derby and you just don’t know with derbies. It doesn’t matter how you’re playing, form goes out of the window.

“It’s on the day and we do need to improve our away form if we want to challenge for the league.

“We will have to up our game and be close to our performance against Scunthorpe and probably better than that if we are to get anything at Southport.

“They are a team which could sneak up (on the play-offs) because they have got quality throughout their team.”